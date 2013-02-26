* India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 7.85/7.90 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Banks prefer to borrow mostly in the first week to avoid a last minute scramble in the second week. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window, however, down to 1.15 trillion rupees from 1.28 trillion rupees on Monday. * The central bank also announced an open market operation to buy bonds up to 100 billion rupees on March 1, post market close on Monday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 161.65 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.89 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)