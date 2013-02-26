India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of 7.85/7.90 percent as demand remains firm in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Banks prefer to borrow mostly in the first week to avoid a last minute scramble in the second week. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window, however, down to 1.15 trillion rupees from 1.28 trillion rupees on Monday. * The central bank also announced an open market operation to buy bonds up to 100 billion rupees on March 1, post market close on Monday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 161.65 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.89 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India