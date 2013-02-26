Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Union National Bank (UNB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 98bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 98bp
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0207788255
