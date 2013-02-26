Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Union National Bank (UNB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 98bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 98bp

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0207788255

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.