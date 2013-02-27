* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a tight range ahead of the government's economic survey report due to be released at 0530 GMT. The bond closed at 7.82 percent on Tuesday. * Traders say sentiment will, however, remain cautious ahead of the federal budget on Thursday. Traders are keenly awaiting the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing numbers for the next financial year starting in April. * The upcoming bond buy on March 1 by the central bank will, however, keep the upside in yields capped. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 7.78 to 7.84 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)