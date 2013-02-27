* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its previous close of 54.09/10 on the back of a recovery in risk assets regionally. * Asian shares rebounded as U.S. equities rose on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of political gridlock in Italy reigniting the euro zone financial crisis. * Most Asian currencies are trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is expected to open around 53.95 and move in a 53.85 to 54.15 range initially in the session. * Traders expect dollar demand from oil companies to meet month-end commitments later in the session, which will limit the downside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)