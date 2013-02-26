* Fourth-quarter earnings/share $0.28 vs est $0.65 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

By Chandni Doulatramani

Feb 26 Cable network AMC Networks Inc (AMCX.O), which airs popular shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men," reported a quarterly profit way below analysts' estimates on higher costs and a temporary blackout of its channels by Dish Network Corp (DISH.O).

AMC Networks shares, which have risen nearly 50 percent in the last six months, fell 14 percent to $50.00 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday morning. They later recouped some of the losses to trade down 10 percent at $53.01.

Dish blacked out AMC's networks from July till Oct. 21 for its 14 million subscribers, saying the channels did not generate ratings large enough to justify the licensing fee increases AMC had sought. Dish customers account for about 13 percent of AMC's subscriber base.

"This dispute resulted in a meaningful loss of affiliate and advertising revenues as well as increased marketing and legal expenses in both the third and fourth quarters of the year," Chief Financial Officer Sean Sullivan said on a conference call with analysts.

Affiliate fees for the quarter from its new agreement with Dish was $31 million below "fair value", but is fairly valued going forward, the company said.

AMC's fourth-quarter revenue of $366.7 million fell short of the $370.1 million analysts had estimated, though it was 8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Morningstar analyst Michael Corty told Reuters the hit to the revenue was more of an accounting related issue. "Basically the deference of the money they got in 2012, they’re going to recognize in 2013. That was probably another headwind in terms of earnings," he said.

The new agreement with Dish could be for anywhere between three to seven years and it seemed like Dish would pay AMC more affiliate fees as a result of the settlement, Corty added.

"The big surprise was the lack of any incremental contribution from the new Dish deal (in the fourth quarter)," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Benjamin Mogil wrote in a note.

During the fourth quarter, AMC's profit was hit by a rise in operating expenses, which rose 10 percent to $286 million, mainly on higher programming and marketing costs.

Marketing costs rose mainly due to the dispute with Dish and programming expenses rose due to continued investment in original programming for four of its channels, CFO Sullivan added.

AMC's fourth-quarter net income fell to $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share from $29.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nGNX36vM68]

Excluding repayment of debt, AMC earned 28 cents per share, below analysts' expectations of 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AMC's results missed analysts' estimates for the first time in four quarters.

In October, AMC and its parent Cablevision also settled a four-year-old dispute with Dish under which the pay-TV provider agreed to pay $700 million to the two companies. [ID:nL1E8LL73E]

AMC said on Tuesday the final amount it would be allocated from the settlement may be "significantly less than" $350 million.

