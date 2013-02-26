Feb 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 397 nil 1,749 2) IANUK JMB CPKO 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 4,000 nil 7,999 3) SWALLOW ACE nil VEHICLES 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil 2,222 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 750 nil nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Lyttelton JMB Steel Cargo 22,000 nil nil 26/02 2) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT BGS nil 2,100 nil 26/02 3) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02 4) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 27/02 5) Cs Sonoma Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 28/02 6) Ocean Queen Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,658 nil 28/02 7) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 28/02 8) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 28/02 9) Nikator JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,319 nil 04/03 10) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 08/03 11) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 12/03 12) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 14/03 13) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 14/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL