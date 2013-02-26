India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 397 nil 1,749 2) IANUK JMB CPKO 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 4,000 nil 7,999 3) SWALLOW ACE nil VEHICLES 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil 2,222 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 750 nil nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Lyttelton JMB Steel Cargo 22,000 nil nil 26/02 2) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT BGS nil 2,100 nil 26/02 3) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02 4) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 27/02 5) Cs Sonoma Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 28/02 6) Ocean Queen Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,658 nil 28/02 7) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 28/02 8) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 28/02 9) Nikator JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,319 nil 04/03 10) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 08/03 11) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 12/03 12) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 14/03 13) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 14/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India