Feb 26Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.KALPANA PREM BOTHRA COAL 22/02 22/02 02/03 nil 64,550 nil 2) M.V.JAHAN BROTHERSIMPERIAL WHEAT 22/02 22/02 01/03 33,000 nil nil 3) M.V.DA QIANG DBC GB 23/02 23/02 27/02 5,000 nil nil M.V.DA QIANG DBC GB 23/02 23/02 27/02 9,100 nil nil 4) M.V.HE BO BOTHRA COAL 24/02 24/02 01/03 nil 56,000 nil 5) M.V.OCEANIC PUYVAST GB 25/02 25/02 28/02 11,000 nil nil 6) M.V.J BETTER SYNERGY GB 25/02 25/02 28/02 7,336 nil nil 7) M.T.DL ASTER IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil 4,000 nil 8) M.T.ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil 4,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV QUANG JAMES WOOD PUPLP nil 3,109 nil 26/02 2) MT GOLDEN JAMES Edible Oil nil 13,500 nil 26/02 3) M.T.FAIR ARTEMIS JAMES Edible Oil nil 6,200 nil 27/02 4) MV HONGXIN LAXMI GB 32,000 nil nil 27/02 5) MT HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 13,500 nil 27/02 6) MV MEDI LOTUS Wheat 55,000 nil nil 27/02 7) M.V.CSC TAI HAI PUYVAST GB 5,300 nil nil 27/02 8) MV OCEAN BOTHRA COAL nil 56,812 nil 28/02 9) MV LO LONG DBC GB 20,000 nil nil 28/02 10) MV BAO nYUE INDIOC GB 25,000 nil nil 28/02 11) MV THANH SON ACT BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 28/02 12) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOULENE/HEXANE nil 959/640 nil 01/03 13) MV VEGA IMPERIAL ALUMINIA nil 30,610 nil 02/03 14) TUG HARRIER ARYA DRILLING MAT 300 nil nil 04/03 15) MT GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMINIA nil 12,500 nil 05/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL