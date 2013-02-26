Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited
Guarantor Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date March 6, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 181.3bp
Over the CT5
ISIN XS0897453907
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date March 6, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.127
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.4bp
Over the CT10
ISIN XS0897453493
Common terms
Payment Date March 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ADCB, Barclays, ING, JPMorgan, NBAD & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global EMTN programme
