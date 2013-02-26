India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
BANGALORE, February 26 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 33500 ICS-202(26mm) 36600 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 37000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34500 ICS-105MMA(27) ICS-105PHR(28) 37300 ICS-105(28mm) 35600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36000 ICS-105(29mm) 36100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36400 ICS-105(30mm) 36300 ICS-105(31mm) 36800 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 47300
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India