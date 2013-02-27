* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as U.S. equities rose on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of political gridlock in Italy reigniting the euro zone financial crisis. * Foreign investors bought 0.74 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.60 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday when the BSE index fell 1.64 percent. * The Indian government will present an annual report on the health of the economy, which is battling the worst slowdown in a decade. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)