* USD/INR trading lower at 53.96/97 versus its previous close of 54.09/10 on the back of a recovery in risk assets regionally. * Traders will now await the domestic sharemarket open for further direction but month-end dollar demand from oil firms is likely to limit a very sharp fall. * Asian shares rebounded as U.S. equities rose on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of political gridlock in Italy reigniting the euro zone financial crisis. * Most Asian currencies are also trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving in a 53.85 to 54.15 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)