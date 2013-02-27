* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point (bp) to 7.81 percent as Brent crude oil falls to a one-month low. * Brent crude oil fell under $113 a barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about future demand for fuel. * Bond dealers looking for cues from the government's economic survey report due to be released at 0530 GMT. * Caution ahead of the federal budget on Thursday. Traders are awaiting the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing numbers for the next financial year starting in April. * Bonds will find some support from the upcoming bond buy on Friday. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 7.78 to 7.84 percent range during the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)