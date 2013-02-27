India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point (bp) to 7.81 percent as Brent crude oil falls to a one-month low. * Brent crude oil fell under $113 a barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about future demand for fuel. * Bond dealers looking for cues from the government's economic survey report due to be released at 0530 GMT. * Caution ahead of the federal budget on Thursday. Traders are awaiting the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing numbers for the next financial year starting in April. * Bonds will find some support from the upcoming bond buy on Friday. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 7.78 to 7.84 percent range during the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India