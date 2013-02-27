* The BSE index gains 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.3 percent, rebounding from 3-month lows hit on Tuesday. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gain 2.6 percent on expectations the government will be forced to cut the reserve prices for the remaining auctions of airwaves, thus improving the earnings outlook for the sector. * Gains also track positive Asian shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus. * Recent blue chip underperformers recover on value buying, with ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.1 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd rising 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)