(Corrects 91-day t-bill poll results to 8.05 pct from 8.5 pct in first bullet point) * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.05 percent, up from 8.0187 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.10 percent, while the lowest was 8.02 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 8.01 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.9436 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.05 percent, the lowest 7.97 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)