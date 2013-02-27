Feb 27 * USD/INR extends fall to 53.84/85 as gains in the domestic sharemarket on optimism ahead of the budget hurt. It closed at 54.09/10 on Tuesday. * Traders say market hopeful of more pro-investment measures which will boost inflows into the country. * Dollar demand from oil companies, however, is expected to limit the downside. Traders do not expect the pair to drop below 53.75 during the session. * Local shares are up 0.5 percent while Asian shares also rise following solid data in the U.S. and Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)