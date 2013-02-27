* India's benchmark 10-year bonds are little changed from levels before the economic survey, with the yield down 1 basis point at 7.81 percent. * The government's economic survey pegs 2013-14 GDP growth at between 6.1 percent and 6.7 percent, notes room for more accommodative monetary policy with expected fiscal consolidation. * Dealers say survey contains few surprises, with focus squarely on the 2013/14 budget on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)