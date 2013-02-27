* Indian overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent with demand staying firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * "Cash rates are likely to remain around current levels until the next rate cut. We have advance taxes in mid-March, so cash deficit will remain high until then," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank. * Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at a high of 1.13 trillion rupees but down from as high as 1.48 trillion rupees seen on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 130 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.90 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)