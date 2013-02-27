India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Indian overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent with demand staying firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * "Cash rates are likely to remain around current levels until the next rate cut. We have advance taxes in mid-March, so cash deficit will remain high until then," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank. * Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at a high of 1.13 trillion rupees but down from as high as 1.48 trillion rupees seen on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 130 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.90 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India