BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index gains 0.9 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.82 percent, rebounding from 3-month lows hit on Tuesday. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gain 3.1 percent on expectations the government will be forced to cut the reserve prices for the remaining auctions of airwaves, improving the earnings outlook for the sector. * Gains also track positive Asian shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus. * Recent blue chip underperformers recover on value buying, with ICICI Bank Ltd up 2.1 percent and Larsen & Toubro Ltd rising 3.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.