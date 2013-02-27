* India's one-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.60 pct, while the benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 7.19 percent. * Dealers say OIS unlikely to be much affected by borrowing numbers in budget, with the long-end likely to ease a tad if the government keeps market borrowing within market estimates. * Dealers expect net borrowing to be around 4.7 trillion rupees, roughly around current year's levels. * Banks' borrowing from repo window marginally lower at 1.13 trillion rupees. * "The money market will tighten further after the middle of March on account of advance tax payments. The OMOs from RBI and availing of MSF (Marginal Standing Facility) by the banks will ease the liquidity tightness," said Param Sarma, chief executive at NSP Forex. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)