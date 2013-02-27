India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR drops further in the afternoon session to trade at 53.66/67 versus its previous close of 54.09/10. The pair drops to a low of 53.63, its lowest since Feb. 11. * Traders say optimism for a fiscally disciplined 2013/14 budget on Thursday prompting dollar selling. * Domestic shares also trading up nearly 1 percent. * A broad risk rally in global markets following solid U.S. data and the Fed's continued support to easy monetary policy also hurting the dollar. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms however capping slides in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India