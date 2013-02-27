* USD/INR drops further in the afternoon session to trade at 53.66/67 versus its previous close of 54.09/10. The pair drops to a low of 53.63, its lowest since Feb. 11. * Traders say optimism for a fiscally disciplined 2013/14 budget on Thursday prompting dollar selling. * Domestic shares also trading up nearly 1 percent. * A broad risk rally in global markets following solid U.S. data and the Fed's continued support to easy monetary policy also hurting the dollar. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms however capping slides in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)