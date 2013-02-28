* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to open largely steady compared to its previous close of 7.80 percent ahead of the budget later in the day. * Traders will await the 2013/14 gross borrowing target for immediate direction. * The market is also keen on whether the government will be able to stick to its 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year. * The Oct-Dec quarter growth figures to be announced around the same time as the budget session at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) will also be crucial in setting the market tone. * 10-year paper seen in a 7.78 to 7.82 percent range until the budget, though a fall in global crude oil prices may aid. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)