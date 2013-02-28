* USD/INR is likely to open weaker compared with its close of 53.86/87 on Wednesday as a risk-rally seen in global markets in the previous session continues. * Asian shares and other risk assets rose on Thursday as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while a smooth debt sale calmed fears over Italy's political turmoil. * The pair is seen opening around 53.75 levels and moving in a 53.60 to 54.00 range initially in the session. * The budget for the fiscal year starting April and the GDP data for the Oct-Dec quarter, both which will be announced around 0530 GMT, will be watched for direction. * Traders are hopeful for a fiscally disciplined budget, which would try to boost investments. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms may, however, limit a sharp fall in the pair, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)