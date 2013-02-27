Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Anonyme De Gestion De Stocks De

Securitie (Sagess)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 06, 2025

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.381

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated FRTR

Payment Date March 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricloe CIB, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.