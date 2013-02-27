Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 07, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp
Payment Date March 07, 2016
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0898499933
