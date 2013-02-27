BANGALORE, Feb 27 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 33500 ICS-202(26mm) 36900 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 37300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34500 ICS-105MMA(27) ICS-105PHR(28) 37600 ICS-105(28mm) 35700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36200 ICS-105(29mm) 36200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36600 ICS-105(30mm) 36400 ICS-105(31mm) 36900 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 47300