* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.8
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
rose 1.1 percent.
* Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday as
sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while
Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political
turmoil.
* Despite expectations of a fiscally disciplined budget later in
the day, traders are bracing for a volatile session as markets
will grapple with the expiry of February derivative contracts
and October-December economic growth data on the same day.
* India is widely expected to present an austere budget on
Thursday for the 2013/14 financial year that begins in April,
curbing public spending to rein in a bulging fiscal deficit and
stave off a sovereign ratings downgrade. (0530
GMT)
* India's annual economic growth is expected to have slowed to
5.0 percent in the three months to December due partly to a
struggling farm sector, having already struck a near three-year
low of 5.3 percent in the previous quarter, according to a
Reuters poll. (0530 GMT)
