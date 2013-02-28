* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.8 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 1.1 percent. * Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political turmoil. * Despite expectations of a fiscally disciplined budget later in the day, traders are bracing for a volatile session as markets will grapple with the expiry of February derivative contracts and October-December economic growth data on the same day. * India is widely expected to present an austere budget on Thursday for the 2013/14 financial year that begins in April, curbing public spending to rein in a bulging fiscal deficit and stave off a sovereign ratings downgrade. (0530 GMT) * India's annual economic growth is expected to have slowed to 5.0 percent in the three months to December due partly to a struggling farm sector, having already struck a near three-year low of 5.3 percent in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)