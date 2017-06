* Nomura upgrades India's Wipro Ltd to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 490 rupees from 390 rupees. * The investment bank cites expectation for "an imminent" turnaround in growth on the back of an increase in its deal pipeline and a more stable outlook for U.S. demand. * Valuations discounts versus rivals Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd also turn risk reward more favourable, Nomura says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)