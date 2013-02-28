* USD/INR drops to 53.59/60 in opening trade, its lowest since Feb. 8 and weaker compared with its close of 53.86/87 on Wednesday. * Traders say a risk-on mood globally pushing the dollar lower, while market is also hopeful for a fiscally disciplined budget. * Asian shares and other risk assets rise as sentiment improves after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirms his commitment to strong stimulus, while a smooth debt sale calms fears over Italy's political turmoil. * Traders expect good support for the dollar around 53.55 levels, while month-end dollar demand from oil firms may also aid. * The December quarter GDP data due around 0530 GMT will also be watched for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)