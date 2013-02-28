* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows on caution ahead of federal budget, due 0530GMT. The yield is flat at 7.80 pct, after dropping to 7.78 pct early in session. * Traders will await the 2013/14 gross borrowing target for immediate direction, with market expecting a borrowing figure of 5.6-5.7 trillion rupees, around current year's levels. * Gross borrowing may rise to 6 trillion rupees if the government decides on a buyback of bonds to manage its redemptions. * The Oct-Dec quarter growth figures to be announced around the same time as the budget will also be crucial in setting the market tone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)