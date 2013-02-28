* The BSE index gains 0.62 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.57 percent. * Reliance Industries gains 0.6 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp is up 1.7 percent, on hopes of a favourable federal budget. * Gains also track positive Asian shares and other risk assets as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus. * Technology shares gain, Infosys Ltd up 0.7 percent on expectations the budget would provide incentives to exporters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)