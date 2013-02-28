* The BSE index gains 0.62 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index is also up 0.57 percent.
* Reliance Industries gains 0.6 percent, while Oil and
Natural Gas Corp is up 1.7 percent, on hopes of a
favourable federal budget.
* Gains also track positive Asian shares and other risk assets
as sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus.
* Technology shares gain, Infosys Ltd up 0.7 percent
on expectations the budget would provide incentives to
exporters.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)