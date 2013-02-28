* Shares in public sector banks fall on concerns about liquidity
in the banking system after the government set its target for
gross market borrowing at 6.29 trillion rupees in 2013/14, above
estimates of less than 6 trillion rupees.
* The government also announced a capital infusion of 140
billion rupees for public sector banks, below market estimates
for 200 billion rupees, dealers said.
* State Bank of India falls 4.3 percent, Punjab
National Bank is down 3.7 percent and Bank of India
falls 2 percent.
* Private sector lenders also fall, with ICICI Bank
down 3.5 percent, after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram proposed
to extend a scheme that provides farmers with low cost loans to
private banks.
* Axis Bank is down 2.6 percent while Yes Bank
is 2 percent lower.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)