* Shares in public sector banks fall on concerns about liquidity in the banking system after the government set its target for gross market borrowing at 6.29 trillion rupees in 2013/14, above estimates of less than 6 trillion rupees. * The government also announced a capital infusion of 140 billion rupees for public sector banks, below market estimates for 200 billion rupees, dealers said. * State Bank of India falls 4.3 percent, Punjab National Bank is down 3.7 percent and Bank of India falls 2 percent. * Private sector lenders also fall, with ICICI Bank down 3.5 percent, after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram proposed to extend a scheme that provides farmers with low cost loans to private banks. * Axis Bank is down 2.6 percent while Yes Bank is 2 percent lower. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)