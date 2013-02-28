BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
BANGALORE (Reuters) Feb 28- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3202/3272 3202/3282 MEDIUM 30 3252/3421 3252/3421
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit $390 a tonne, its highest level since December 2014, on Thursday on expected stronger demand from foreign importers, traders said.