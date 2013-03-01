* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower compared with its close of 7.87 percent on Thursday following the lower-than-expected December-quarter growth data announced post market hours. * India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. * Traders also await the open market operation purchase of bonds by the central bank later in the day for direction. The RBI is scheduled to buy up to 100 billion rupees worth of bonds from the market. * Fall in global crude oil prices is also expected to help bonds sentiment. Brent crude slipped toward $111 a barrel on Friday, weighed down by concerns that oil demand will be hurt if China's economy continues to sputter, the euro zone remains weak and automatic spending cuts are enacted in the United States. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)