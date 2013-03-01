* USD/INR is likely to open stronger compared with its close of 54.36/37 on Thursday on the back of continued weakness in global risk assets with follow-on disappointment from the previous day's budget also helping the dollar. * After the market close on Thursday, the government said India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing. * The pair is seen opening around 54.50 and moving in a 54.40 to 54.80 range initially, with a strong resistance expected around 54.80, which, if broken, can take the pair all the way above 55. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.7 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)