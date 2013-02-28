Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower MACIF

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 8, 2023

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 374 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 405.9bp

Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 OAT & 405.9bp

Over the February 2023 DBR

Payment Date March 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing France

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011440130

