Feb 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 1,874 nil 272
2) IANUK JMB CPKO 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 10,000 nil 10,000
3) GURUKRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 26/02 26/02 01/03 nil 1,062 nil 1,001
4) ANTHEA TRADEX H.R.COILS 28/02 28/02 28/02 nil 501 nil 4,562
5) LYTTELTON JMB H.R.COILS 28/02 28/02 02/03 1,444 nil nil 20,556
6) CHANG HANG COSCO STEEL CARGO 27/02 27/02 02/03 nil 8,719 nil 16,314
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Thor Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 18,000 nil nil 01/03
2) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 235 01/03
3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,100 nil 02/03
4) Cs Sonoma Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 02/03
5) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 02/03
6) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 02/03
7) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 18,052 nil 08/03
8) Outrivaling Allied Gen. Cargo nil 2,531 nil 08/03
9) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 12/03
10) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 15/03
11) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 16/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL