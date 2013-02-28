Feb 28Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.KALPANA PREM BOTHRA COAL 22/0222/0202/03 nil 64,550 nil 2) M.V.HE BO BOTHRA COAL 24/0224/0201/03 nil 56,000 nil 3) M.V.OCEANIC PUYVAST GB 25/02 25/02 28/02 11,000 nil nil 4) M.V J BETTER INDIOC GB 25/0225/0228/02 7,336 nil nil 5) M.T.GOLDEN JAMES EDIBLE OIL 27/0227/0202/03 nil 13,500 nil 6) M.V.HONGXIN BLUE LAX MI GB 27/0227/0207/03 32,000 nil nil 7) M.V.CSC TAI HAI PUYVAST GB 27/0227/0202/03 5,300 nil nil 8) M.T.FAIR ARTEMIS JAMES EDIBLE OIL 28/0228/0202/03 nil 6,200 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.QUANG JAMES WOOD PULP nil 3,109 nil 26/02 --- 2) M.V.OCEAN BOTHRA COAL nil 56,812 nil 27/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.MEDI OKINAWA LOTUS WHEAT 55,000 nil nil 01/03 2) M.T.STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOULENE/HEXANE nil 959/640 nil 01/03 3) M.T.HARSHA ORISSA DIESEL nil 13,500 nil 01/03 4) M.V.UNICORN SAI BENTONITE 7,000 nil nil 02/03 5) M.VJUTHA SRISHARMILA CALIC. CHIPS nil 7,000 nil 02/03 6) M.V.BAO YUE INDIOC GB 25,000 nil nil 02/03 7) M.V.VEGA MARS IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 30,610 nil 02/03 8) M.V.THANH SON ACT BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 03/03 9) M.V.WO LONG SONG DBC GB 20,000 nil nil 03/03 10) M.V.MERMAID STAR COROMANDEL FELDSPAR nil 13,486 nil 04/03 11) BARGE SEA AARYAN ARYA DRILL MAT. 300 nil nil 04/03 12) M.T.GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 12,500 nil 05/03 13) M.T.BEHAI PARK J.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 10,167 nil 08/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL