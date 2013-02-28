Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations
(CDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 7, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Yield 0.935 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.45
bp over the UST
Payment Date March 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa Capital
Markets, Morgan Stanley & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
* BTCC, OkCoin allow withdrawals of up to 10 bitoins/day -source