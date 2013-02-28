Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij NV

Guarantor Siemens AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.535

Spread 35 basis points

Denoms (K) 1

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.1bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

ISIN DE000A1UDWM7

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2028

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Spread 70 basis points

Denoms (K) 1

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.5bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

ISIN DE000A1UDWN5

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.5741

Denoms (K) 2-1

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.9bp

Over the CT5

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSB, Morgan Stanley,

RBS, Unicredit, UBS & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.