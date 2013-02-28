Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij NV
Guarantor Siemens AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.535
Spread 35 basis points
Denoms (K) 1
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.1bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
ISIN DE000A1UDWM7
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2028
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.856
Spread 70 basis points
Denoms (K) 1
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.5bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
ISIN DE000A1UDWN5
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.5741
Denoms (K) 2-1
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.9bp
Over the CT5
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSB, Morgan Stanley,
RBS, Unicredit, UBS & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
