* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.12 percent. * Asian shares edged down on Friday, with manufacturing data from China that broadly met expectations helping to somewhat taper sentiment burdened by worries over the economic fallout from Italy's political confusion and likely U.S. spending cuts. * India's economy grew by a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending December, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed. * India's budget disappointed foreign investors on Thursday, failing to deliver a much-anticipated cut in withholding taxes for debt investments and creating confusion with a proposal that appeared to target tax treaties. * Also on watch, manufacturing PMI for February to be released at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)