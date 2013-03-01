UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* USD/INR hit a one-and-a-half-month high of 54.73 in opening trade on the back of weak growth data for the October-December quarter and tracking losses in the euro. The pair currently trading at 54.55/56 versus its previous close of 54.36/37. * India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. * Traders say the clarification on the Tax Residency Certificate by the finance minister has helped calm foreign investor nerves and is now pushing down the dollar. * Gains in the dollar versus euro and other Asian currencies will however keep the upward pressure on the pair. * The USD/INR is seen moving in a 54.40 to 54.80 range in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.