* USD/INR hit a one-and-a-half-month high of 54.73 in opening trade on the back of weak growth data for the October-December quarter and tracking losses in the euro. The pair currently trading at 54.55/56 versus its previous close of 54.36/37. * India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. * Traders say the clarification on the Tax Residency Certificate by the finance minister has helped calm foreign investor nerves and is now pushing down the dollar. * Gains in the dollar versus euro and other Asian currencies will however keep the upward pressure on the pair. * The USD/INR is seen moving in a 54.40 to 54.80 range in the rest of the session.