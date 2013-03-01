By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG, March 1
ahead with plans to invest in a North Korean free trade zone in
a sign that its recent nuclear test has not soured its economic
ties with its only major ally.
While Beijing has not made clear whether the test would
disrupt its investment plans for the Rason economic zone, an
official at the zone's joint management office told Reuters that
all previously announced Chinese projects for the zone remain on
track, including a power line from China to ease acute
electricity shortages there.
"All the people of the management office are still here
working as usual... If there is any major impact (from the
nuclear test), do you think we would still be here?" he said by
phone from Rason, which lies near where North Korea, China and
Russia converge. "All works are proceeding as planned."
There are about 60 Chinese and North Korean people working
at the management office, and the number may grow with the
launch of more projects, said the official, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
China and North Korea jointly set up the Rason management
committee in October to handle the planning, construction and
development of the zone, also known as Ranjin-Songbong, one of
the country's highest profile economic projects.
North Korea conducted its third nuclear test in February,
drawing global condemnation and a stern warning from the United
States that it was a threat and a provocation. Pyongyang's
latest test, its third since 2006, prompted warnings from
Washington and others that more sanctions would be imposed on
the isolated state.
North Korea's isolated and small economy has few links with
the outside world apart from China, its major trading partner
and sole influential diplomatic ally. While Beijing appears to
be exasperated with the isolated state's belligerent behaviour,
it has stopped short of abandoning all support for Pyongyang.
"China has normal relations with North Korea. We will
conduct normal trade and economic exchanges with North Korea,"
Hua Chunying, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said when
asked whether China would continue to work with North Korea to
develop its special economic zones after the nuclear test.
"At the same time, China opposes North Korea's nuclear test
and its position on promoting denuclearization of the Korean
Peninsula is firm," Hua said at a daily news briefing on
Thursday.
CEMENT AND POWER
Led by China's commerce ministry, Chinese firms, including
State Grid Corp, Jilin Yatai (Group) and
China Railway Construction Group and other state enterprises,
have indicated interest in investing in power, building
materials, transport and agriculture projects in the zone.
Yatai, a Shanghai-listed cement and coal producer, signed a
framework agreement last year with the North Korean government
to construct a 500,000-square-metre building materials
industrial park, including a cement plant, in Rason.
State Grid finished the final review of the feasibility
study of the 97.8-kilometre power line early this year, but has
not started construction as it has not yet won all approvals,
the official and a source close to the plan said.
The planned line would cut through a Siberian tiger natural
reserve, and State Grid is awaiting a green light from China's
National Development and Reform Commission and coordinating with
various other authorities, the source told Reuters.
There is no timetable for the project as State Grid is
unsure when it would receive government approvals, he added.
State Grid was not immediately available for comment.
Jilin Yatai may delay its cement project in Rason -- which
is critical to the construction of other projects such as the
railway there -- due to "issues on the North Korean side," said
an official at Yatai's securities office.
But the likely delay of the project was not related to the
nuclear test, the official said by phone from Changchun, capital
city of Northeast China's Jilin province, which borders North
Korea. He declined further comment.
In a filing with the Shanghai bourse in August, Yatai said
it planned to complete the construction of its first cement
plant in North Korea by September this year only if there is
sufficient power capacity available.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING and SEOUL
bureau; Editing by Bill Powell and Dean Yates)