* Standard Chartered says India's debt investors "need not be disappointed" with the government's 2013/14 gross borrowing target of 6.29 trillion rupees announced on Thursday, which had sent bonds to their worst day in seven months in the previous session. * After adjusting for a buyback of 500 billion rupees, the gross borrowing is at 5.79 trillion rupees, only 4 percent higher than in the current fiscal year ending in March, StanChart says. * The bank adds India had not budgeted for any cash drawdown in 2013/14, despite a cash surplus estimated at 1 trillion rupees, which the government may have retained as a cushion should revenues fall below its estimates. * "We believe such a large cash surplus has the potential to surprise the markets positively," StanChart says. * Easing inflation and rate cut hopes should be positive for bonds, the bank adds, recommending investors hold 10-year bonds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)