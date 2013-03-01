* Nomura says the "negative surprise" from India's increase in gross borrowing for 2013-14 could result in a widening of bond-swap spreads, with bonds under-performing going into April. * "One of the intended benefits of a smaller fiscal deficit is lower borrowing in any economy. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case for India," Nomura says in a note to clients. * Nomura recommends investors wait until the new supply is factored into the bond yield curve before buying bonds in the 7-15 year part of the yield curve. * The investment bank adds it prefers holding 5-year bonds, given expectations the 2-5 year part of the yield curve may outperform ahead of May policy when Nomura expects the next rate cut. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)