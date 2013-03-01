* Shares in real estate developer DLF Ltd fall 4.8 percent amid weak sentiment and on fears that demand for premium housing may be hit after the 2013/14 budget introduced a 10 percent surcharge on taxpayers with annual income of more than 10 million rupees. * "The surcharge and less abatement in service tax will hurt the disposable income and affordability for premium housing," said an analyst tracking the sector. * Other premium housing developers also fall, with Oberoi Realty down 3.1 percent, Sobha Developers down 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)