* Indian banks recovered from steep falls in the previous session as analysts say the 2013/14 budget was unlikely to have as big a negative impact as investors had first anticipated. * Shares in banks were hit by concerns about liquidity in the banking system after the government announced higher-than-expected borrowing and uncertainty about the impact from allowing private banks to participate in a scheme to provide low cost loans to farmers. * Deutsche Bank says the overall impact of the 2013/14 budget should be limited, given the government's "commitment" towards fiscal consolidation, while Motilal Oswal says the overall measures for the financial sector are largely positive. * State Bank of India gains 0.25 percent after dropping 6 percent on Thursday. ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.7 percent after slumping 3.95 percent in the previous session. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)