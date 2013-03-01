* Indian benchmark 10-year yield should trade around 8 percent in the first half of 2013/14 given the pressures from the government's rise in borrowing, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. * The investment bank expects the yield to fall to 7.5 percent by March 2014 if the Reserve Bank of India cuts policy rates by another 50 basis points (bps) by June and 100 bps by March. * BofA Merrill estimates net borrowing program for 2013/14 to reach 5.038 trillion rupees including t-bills, in line with its estimates, but will still overshoot target by 350 billion rupees, given chances that the fiscal deficit will be more than the targeted 4.8 percent. * The 10-year yield currently trading at 7.89 percent, up 2 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)