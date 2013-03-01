* USD/INR retreats to 54.47/48 from a one-and-half month high of 54.73 reached earlier, as domestic shares recover from three-month lows hit on Thursday. The pair had closed at 54.36/37 on Thursday. * The high of 54.73 hit earlier marks the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 55.89 on Nov. 26 to 52.87 on Feb. 6. * USD/INR is likely to face its next resistance at 54.88, the high on Jan. 16. * Finance minister's clarification on the tax resident certificate issue also improves sentiment for the rupee, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com )