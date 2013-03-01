* India's one-year OIS rate largely rangebound in trade a day after federal budget, which surprised markets by announcing a higher gross market borrowing. * The one-year OIS is down 2 bps at 7.60 pct, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also 1 bp lower at 7.21 percent. * Weak December quarter end numbers, released post trading hours on Thursday, will add to rate cut hopes in March policy. * RBI deputy Patel says budget is moving in the direction of addressing twin deficits, a positive nod for the government from the central bank which has said fiscal consolidation is a necessary condition for rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)