BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in ITC falls 1 percent after a proposal in the federal budget on to raise the excise duty by about 18 percent on cigarettes was viewed negatively for India's biggest tobacco company. * While no ad valorem duty is seen as a positive, Goldman Sachs says ITC will likely need to increase prices by 15-25 percent to generate operating profit growth similar to the historical trend. * The investment bank sees the prospective price increases likely impacting volumes. * "We now estimate a volume decline of 1 percent y-o-y and overall price increase of 17 percent y-o-y in FY14," Goldman Sachs says in a report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
