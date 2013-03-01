* Shares in ITC falls 1 percent after a proposal in the federal budget on to raise the excise duty by about 18 percent on cigarettes was viewed negatively for India's biggest tobacco company. * While no ad valorem duty is seen as a positive, Goldman Sachs says ITC will likely need to increase prices by 15-25 percent to generate operating profit growth similar to the historical trend. * The investment bank sees the prospective price increases likely impacting volumes. * "We now estimate a volume decline of 1 percent y-o-y and overall price increase of 17 percent y-o-y in FY14," Goldman Sachs says in a report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)